Was abusive after party got out of control

When a police were called to Bleary after a party got out of control a 24-year-old man became abusive to them, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

David Murray, Ennis Green, Lurgan, admitted disorderly behaviour at Calvertstown Manor on May 21 last year. He was given a conditional discharge for two years.

The court heard that at 10.45pm police were called to a disturbance at Bleary after a party had got out of control.

They saw the defendant who said he was drunk and had taken drugs. An ambulance was called.

Murray’s behaviour varied from calm to aggressive and he shouted at police.

He was warned about his behaviour but said: “I don’t give a f—k. I hate the police. You are all f—kers.”

Mr Peter Murphy, representing the defendant, said that in September last year his client received a seven month sentence and was released just before Christmas.

He added that Murray had a problem with alcohol and drugs and was trying to deal with it having attended courses while in prison.

“He is trying to mend his ways,” said Mr Murphy.