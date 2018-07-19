Was leaving a friend home

When he took a car to leave a friend home a 21-year-old man did not realise he wasn’t insured, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Gerard Toman, Annesborough Road, Lurgan, admitted driving without insurance on May 12 this year.

At the same court Michelle Magennis (33), Dill Avenue, Lurgan, pleaded guilty to permitting him to drive without insurance.

Both of them were fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points.

The offences came to light when Toman was stopped while driving in William Street, Lurgan.

Miss Siun Dowey, representing the defendants, said Toman had taken the car to drive a friend home.

The solicitor said Toman wasn’t aware he was not insured until he was stopped by the police.