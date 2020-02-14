WITNESS APPEAL: Workers tools stolen from NI hospital

A large number of high value tools have been stolen from a van at an NI hospital.

The PSNI has asked for witnesses to come forward after the theft at Craigavon Area Hospital.

PSNI appeal

The theft happened between 7pm and 9pm on Wednesday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Were you in the area last night of Car Park 2, Craigavon Area hospital between 7pm and 9pm? Did you note any suspicious activity around a red Toyota Hiace van?

"Unfortunately we are dealing with the theft of a large number of tools. If you can help us please call 101 and quote serial 308 13/2/2020.

"Can we also take the opportunity to remind you all not to leave tools and valuables in vehicles where possible and also consider getting valuable items security marked."