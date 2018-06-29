Crowds expected at Waringstown Cavalcade

Waringstown Cavalcade will take place this evening in the town and police are advising motorists to expect delays.

The event is in aid of NI Kidney Research Fund and will run between 7pm and 9pm.

A police spokesperson said: “The town will be full of vintage vehicles and motorcades and is expected to be busy. Spectators should make use of car parks off Banbridge Road.

“Motorists travelling through the town should expect traffic delays and, if you are not attending the cavalcade, we advise you to seek an alternative route or allow a longer time for your journey.”