‘Dissident republican terrorist’ Sean McVeigh jailed for 25 years

Sean McVeigh has been jailed at Belfast Crown Court for 25 years after being convicted of attempting to kill a police officer in Northern Ireland with a car bomb.

Judge Stephen Fowler described McVeigh as a “committed dissident republican terrorist” who had planted a device which had “one purpose, to kill anyone unfortunate enough to be in the car”.

The judge said there were two potential victims, the police officer and his wife who is also a police officer.

He said it was “entirely fortuitous” that the planting of the bomb was disrupted and that both could have been in the car, and added that given the car was parked in a residential area there could easily have been multiple deaths.

“I have no doubt this was a terrifying ordeal for both officers,” Judge Fowler said.