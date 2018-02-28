Local children battle it out in school’s quiz

Lurgan Credit Union Limited recently held the annual School’s Quiz competition, searching for two teams of four fearless schoolchildren who can make it through to the national final of the All Ireland Credit Union Schools Quiz.

The quiz is an enjoyable and fun way for schools in the local area to come together and it encourages learning in a teamwork setting and equips children from a young age with the skills necessary to collaborate with others.

This year was the biggest turnout yet and with 27 teams from 11 different schools from the local area competing against each other to be crowned 2018 winners and receive individual trophies and £50 cash prize and a trophy for their school.

In competition A, the St. Francis Primary School winning team scored 42 points: Caitlin McConaghy, Fionn McDowell, Elé Marie Haughian and Ekin Chuong

In competition B, the St. Ronan’s College winning team scored 55 points: Eoghan McMahon, Sean Gallagher, Conan McCafferty and Eoin Maginnis.