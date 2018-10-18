School pupils, who led campaign for safer footpaths, win top Eco Award

Local primary school pupils who led a campaign to have a safer route to school and better footpaths, have received a top award for their sustainable approach to transport.

Birches Primary School’ Eco Team has been honoured with the Silver Sustrans award after two years hard work.

The school held events such as Walk to School Week (assisted by the police due to lack of adequate footpaths .

Indeed the pupils campaigned to have safe routes to school, namely an adequate footpath, included contacting local MLAs and government departments.

They also worked closely with police on road safety

Pupil led assemblies/competitions around the subject of active and sustainable travel

The Eco Team were assessed by Emma, from Sustrans who commented on the hard, committed work of the team and the whole school despite the difficulties they face.

They had a Get Moving event and a Love Your Feet Day. The school also had a Ditch the Dark Day. It has a more pupils walking to school and held an Active Travel Week as well as Bikeability training.