Residents kick up a stink over foul odour in NI town

The residents, in Annesborough in Lurgan, have complained that the odour happens regularly and appears more pronounced in warmer weather.

Alliance Cllr Peter Lavery has voiced concern and has contacted Environmental Health Officers at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

He said: “I can confirm that Environmental Health officers within Council are investigating the issue and have undertaken a number of visits to the area to try to establish the source of the odour.

Residents in the Annesborough area of Lurgan are experiencing issues with a nasty odour in their area.

“The smell has caused a lot of frustration for local residents in the Annesborough area as when the odour occurs they are forced to close their windows.

“This has been emphasised in recent weeks with the good weather as when the odour appears residents have been discouraged from going out to their back gardens to enjoy the sun.”

Cllr Lavery added: “If you are a local resident of the area and have been affected by the smell and wish to make a complaint to Council, or provide information on the potential source of the odour, I would encourage you to please reach out to the Environmental Health office using the following email: [email protected]”

