Sinn Fein call for path extension

After complaints from pedestrians Sinn Fein has called for the path adjacent to Drumbeg and Meadowbrook to be extended.

Cllr Fergal Lennon said: “Pedestrians wishing to access the Tandragee Rd fhave no clear or safe pathway.

“This is despite the fact that this is a busy road and a stretch of road that includes bus stops.

“Pedestrian safety is paramount.

“I have called on Roads Service to extend this path to ensure pedestrians are safe and in an effort to ensure pedestrians are not forced to walk part of their journey on a main road.”