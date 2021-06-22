Top NI beauty spot ‘falling into disrepair’

He has called on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council to address maintenance issues at the Park.

He said: “Maghery Country Park sits on the edge of our borough with stunning views of Lough Neagh and Coney Island.

“It has so much potential but it’s felt at times as though it has been neglected.

Alliance Cllr Eoin Tennyson in Maghery Country Park.

“The paths have fallen into a serious state of disrepair, and risk causing damage to vehicles or even injury to someone out walking.

“I’m pleased that Council is acting on this and is carrying out repairs on the path to the Ferry Bridge, which is falling away.

“However, the path to the shore is also in serious need of improvement. Council’s maintenance team have committed to doing their best to fill potholes with stones in the interim, but the issue will not be resolved until we finally secure funding to tarmac the route.

“I will keep pushing this and hope the park will get the attention it deserves so that we finally realise it’s full potential.”

-

