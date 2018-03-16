Events marking extraordinary life of genius AE Russell

A wealth of events have been organised across Lurgan to celebrate the literary and cultural genius AE Russell who was born in Lurgan 150 years ago.

Sinn Féin Councillor Liam Mackle has encouraged locals to support the events in March and April.

“Last year marked the 150th anniversary of the birth of George Russell (AE). Russell, born in Lurgan, was a giant in literary and cultural circles in Ireland for the first few decades of the 20th Century.

“In 2017 I worked with council to organise a series of events to mark this important anniversary and to keep the Russell memory and connection with Lurgan alive.

“I am delighted that this year local historian Jim Conway and others have organised a series of events beginning with a showing of Mary Poppins in Lurgan Park on 29th March and will include an open mic event in the Cellar Bar on 10th April as well as an exhibition in Brownlow House on 13th and 14th April.It is hoped that this will become an annual festival.”