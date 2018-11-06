Failed to provide specimen of breath

When he was asked to provide a breath sample a 22-year-old man was seen stopping and starting his breathing instead of blowing into the machine.

Padraig Judge, Millbrook Court, Lurgan, admitted failing to provide a breath sample when he appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was fined £300, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for 12 months.

The court heard that on September 27 police were alerted by a member of the public of a vehicle being driven erratically on the M1.

They attended at the registered owner’s address and the defendant appeared to be intoxicated.

In Lurgan custody suite he failed to provide an adequate breath sample.

He was observed by police stopping and starting his breathing rather than blowing into the machine.

A barrister representing the defendant said for one reason or other his client thought he had received unfair treatment.