Fine and points for speeding offence

A 46-year-old man was fined £65 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Abdeslam Touarssi, whose address was given to the court as Shaerf Drive, Lurgan, was also given three penalty points on his licence and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was travelling at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the Armagh Road, Portadown, on April 19 this year.

A fixed penalty could not be issued because he did not have a UK licence.

His solicitor said his speed had crept up on him.