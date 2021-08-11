It is understood there was a fire at the property just off Church Street on Monday evening and then again on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “We are looking your assistance regarding a fire at a property off Church Street in Portadown.

“The fire was dealt with by NI Fire and Rescue Service at around 7-8pm on Monday the 9th of August and again in the early hours of the 10th.

Church Street, Portadown. Photo courtesy of Google.

“Were you in the area?

“Did you notice anything out of ordinary on Church Street?

“Did you see anying suspicious or anyone hanging about the area?

“If you did, please get in touch with ourselves via 101 and quote reference number 1528 of 10/08/2021.”

