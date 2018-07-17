Five Guys and Nandos on course to be delivered in October

Five Guys and Nando’s are on track for an October open date at Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon after construction of the two new standalone units was completed.

Completion of the combined 7,000 sq. ft. space marks a new milestone for Rushmere which confirmed in January that it had secured letting agreements from the two global, family-style restaurant brands.

Pictured outside the newly completed units ahead of the handover for fit-out is Rushmere Centre Manager, Martin Walsh.

Rushmere’s investment in the expansion dramatically increases the centre’s hospitality offer and it supports the creation of up to 100 new hospitality jobs at the successful retail complex.

Nando’s, which currently boasts five outlets in Northern Ireland is committing up to 40 new full and part-time roles for this latest venture, while Five Guys, with only one other outlet in Northern Ireland, in Belfast, will add an additional 60 posts in its latest expansion.

Rushmere centre manager, Martin Walsh, said: “Rushmere’s success is built on providing the best shopping experience and the right mix of retailers and catering provision in an outstanding location and I’m delighted that our growing number of visitors will now be able to enjoy new culinary experiences at these leading restaurant brands.

“By continually investing and delivering for our customers, we continue to increase Rushmere’s appeal and I’m delighted that so many jobs are being created as part of our strategic plans.”

Rushmere’s sole letting agent Savills acted on behalf of Rushmere owner Central Craigavon Limited. Lambert Smith Hampton acted for both Nando’s and Five Guys.

“This significant project cements our commitment to providing the very best one-stop retail, leisure and hospitality experience – all under the one roof,” Martin added.

Last year, international sport retailer Intersport opened its first new ‘concept’ superstore at Rushmere as part of a £350,000 investment, creating 12 jobs.