Frog intruder croaks after it’s eaten by dog

A dog went hopping mad at a frog intruder - and caused an online furore over blood-stained burglars.

The intruder at a house in Portadown’s Seagoe Park was eaten by the guard dog last night.

“A dog ate a frog” PSNI spokesperson

It is understood the PSNI were called after blood was found.

However a careful examination discovered that the frog had croaked after being eaten by the dog.

Some locals had thought there had been an attempted burglary during which the intruder was bitten by the dog.

However when asked about the attempted burglary, a PSNI spokesperson simply said: “There was no attempted burglary. A dog ate a frog.”