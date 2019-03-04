Funding boost for Lurgan projects

Three Lurgan projects are set to benefit from almost £100,000 of funding thanks to the Alpha Programme.

St Francis Primary School will receive £35,000 for the ‘Silverwood Sanctuary’, a project to breed red squirrels within the school’s grounds and then release them into the wild.

Carla Lockhart MLA with Niamh-Anne McNally, Alpha Resource Management.

Shankill Lurgan Community Projects have been awarded £10,000 to allow them to upgrade their kitchen facilities and expand the much needed community services they provide.

Local sporting facilities are set to benefit too, with St Mary’s GAC Aghagallon awarded £50,000. This will enable the club to renovate their clubhouse, upgrade their floodlights and improve their training pitch drainage.

Niamh-Anne McNally from Alpha Resource Management, said: “We’re delighted to be able to announce this latest round of awards. These three very different projects really show what the Alpha Programme is all about.”

The Alpha Programme has supported over 170 projects since it was launched in 2008.

Dolores Kelly, MLA, Peter McStravick, Committee member, Richard Rogers Alpha Programme, Cormac Mulholland (11), St Mary's Derrymore, Aiden McIntyre (9), St Patrick's Aghagallon and Eran Loughran,(10), St Mary's Derrymore.

Ten years on, it has distributed over £5.5 million through the Landfill Communities Fund to projects dedicated to bringing positive change to communities within a 15-mile radius of the landfill site at Mullaghglass on the outskirts of Lisburn. The Programme is managed by Groundwork NI.

Richard Rogers who oversees the Programme for Groundwork NI, said: “We’re particularly pleased to be able to support St Francis PS’s ambitious biodiversity project.

“The dedication and enthusiasm of the teachers and pupils at the school to take this on and make it a success is inspiring.”

Applications for the next round of Alpha Programme funding close on Friday, April 12.

Anyone considering applying to the programme is encouraged to contact Richard Rogers at alphaprogramme@groundworkni.co.uk to discuss their application prior to submission.