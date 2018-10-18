Funeral arrangements for Gavin Litter - a local farmer who passed away suddenly

The Co Armagh community is in shock after the sudden death of a popular Portadown man.

Gavin Litter, whose family are well known business people, died suddenly on Tuesday aged in his early 40s.

From the Derryall Road, Gavin was the son of Catherine and Brendan and dear brother of Conrad, Niall, Dwayne, Louise and the late Julie who died a few years ago.

Gavin, whose parents own Litter’s Garage in Portadown, loved farming and was regularly seen on his tractor in and around the Dungannon Road.

He was a quiet and popular young man who lived for his farming.

Gavin was also known far and wide as a helpful man. If anybody needed a hand, Gavin would be there.

Gavin will repose at his late residence today Wednesday from 4.00pm.

His funeral is on Friday from his late residence at 10.20am to the Church of St. John The Baptist Drumcree for Requiem Mass at 11.00am with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

His passing is deeply regretted by his loving parents, sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and family circle.