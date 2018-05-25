Funeral of young Shea Martin takes place this morning

The funeral of young Shea Martin, who died tragically in a railway crossing tragedy on Monday, is to take place this morning.

Hundreds are expected to arrive in Lurgan for the 19-year-old’s Requiem Mass.

Shea passed away suddenly after being struck by a train at Bells Row railway crossing early on Monday morning.

He would have been 20-years-old yesterday (Thursday).

There has been an outpouring of grief following his passing with many tributes to the young man paid on social media.

The entire community has been left very saddened and shocked at the sudden death of the former pupil of Lismore Comprehensive in Craigavon.

The son of Tracy and Liam and brother of Liam and Maria, Shea’s funeral will leave from his late residence at 277 Belvedere Manor, Lurgan at 11.15am today (Friday).

Requiem Mass will be held for Shea at 12 noon at St Peter’s Church, North Street with interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

His passing is deeply regretted by his loving parents, sister, brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and family circle.