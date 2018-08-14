Grief-stricken family raise £9k for charity after Tiernan’s tragic death

More than £9k has been raised for the Anam Cara charity which helped the Green family after the tragic death of their son Tiernan.

He was just 20-years-old when he died in his parent’s arms after suffering a severe asthma attack in February last year.

Tiernan Green

The intense pain and grief which followed his death left his parents, Stephen and Donna, struggling to cope but they found solace with the Armagh-based charity Anam Cara.

Tiernan was a fit young man, a Gaelic footballer who had a great span of friends and active social life.

Though he had asthma from birth, Tiernan didn’t appear to suffer any attacks until he was aged 18.

While he used the blue Ventolin inhaler, he never used the brown one, which is a steroid, according to his dad Stephen.

When Tiernan came to his mum and dad’s room for help that morning, they tried everything to help him but he was gone within 20 minutes.

Stephen and Donna have been very open about their grief and how devastating the loss of their son has been.

“It was very hard at the start,” said Stephen but added that they have been greatly helped by Anam Cara.

To parents of those who have lost a child, he said; “There will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

It was important to them both to give something back after the help the charity has given them since Tiernan’s death. They ran the Big T Truck Run for a second year and it proved a huge success.

Held at Emerson’s yard where Stephen and his other son Stefan work, it was a family affair with Tiernan’s siblings Miseeire and Ryan as well as the extended family helping out.

Thanking the Green family, a spokesperson for Anam Cara said: “The biggest thank you to Stephen and Donna Green along with all their supporters of the 2018 Big T Truck room in memory of their son, Tiernan.

“A massive £9,000 + raised for Anam Cara. It is with this huge generosity that Anam Cara can continue supporting bereaved parents at the Anam Cara Groups. On behalf of all the parents connected to Anam Cara thank you all so so much.”

The Green family has thanked everyone who helped them with the charity event.

Stephen Green said: “So proud that we can help other bereaved parents in there struggle to deal with the loss of a child.”