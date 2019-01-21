Have your say on play area plan for Tannaghmore

Residents in Craigavon are invited to come along and have their say on a proposed play park at Tannaghmore Gardens.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is hosting a public meeting at St Patrick’s Primary School Aghacommon, Derrymacash Road on Tuesday 29 January at 7pm to discuss the possible play park location as well as the equipment, layout and design.

Residents will be given the chance to have their questions answered about the proposed play area and learn more about the council’s play strategy and plans to ensure the future new development delivers a quality play experience.

For more information, contact the play development officer on 0300 0300 900.