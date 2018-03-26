Friends will forgo sleep to do a lap of Lough Neagh in 40 hours

A team of friends from a Lurgan gym are in training to take on a huge walking challenge in June.

To raise funds for Cancer Research the team from Fitness Factory Gym plan to walk ‘non-stop’ around Lough Neagh on June 23 and 24.

Some of the team from Fitness Factory in Lurgan in training for the Walk the Lough challenge. David Harvey, who is quoted in the article, is pictured in the black jacket.

One of the team, David Harvey, explained: “Essentially, we are walking 113 miles around Lough Neagh non-stop in less than 40 hours without sleep, stopping only for food and comfort breaks.

“It’s going to be a brutal trek and we hope we can raise lots of money.”

The team is made up of David, Marty McCullough, Ruth Hosty, Sonia Wilson, Alan Campbell, Jonathan Fairley, Paul Percy, Sharon Weir, Tracy Hamill, Julie-Ann Gray and Glenn King.

David said: “We’ll all be doing the full walk. We also have a few other folks doing legs of the walk.”

Of the preparation for the ‘Walk The Lough’ challenge they have set themselves, the Lurgan man said: “The training has been tough enough. We’ve done a 12 mile and 20 mile walk so far. This Saturday we are doing 25 miles and plan to add five miles each time until we hopefully get up to 50 miles in training before the challenge itself.

“I reckon between the training walks and the actual challenge we will clock up around 325 miles.

“I’m glad we decided to do training walks, because some of us including myself have suffered bad blisters as a result of wrong footwear and sock choices. So its been a painful but useful learning experience so far.”

You can contribute to the team’s fundraising efforts via the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walkthelough