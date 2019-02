More than 100 patients are currently waiting in Craigavon Emergency Department this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Southern Health Trust said: “If you are seriously ill /injured & require immediate treatment, the Emergency Dept is the place for you.

Craigavon Area Hospital. INLM02-110gc

“If you are not seriously ill /injured please use alternatives http://bit.ly/23KOZma and avoid a long wait in the Emergency Department.”