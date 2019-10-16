Hero PSNI officers injured saving woman from NI house fire

Several PSNI officers were injured as they helped save a woman from a house fire in Co Armagh.

Two people, including one woman who is thought to have been in a serious condition, were rushed to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital following the fire in Lurgan’s Grattan St on Wednesday.

It is understood one police officer was treated for minor cuts while several officers also suffered smoke inhalation.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service and the NI Ambulance Service attended the blaze at Grattan St, Lurgan as well as the PSNI.

Yesterday the PSNI revealed that a woman was taken to hospital following the fire but today it transpires another person was also rushed to hospital.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 12.31 on Wednesday 16 October 2019 relating to reports of an incident at Gratton Street, Lurgan.

He said: “NIAS despatched two Emergency crews, one Doctor and one Hazard Area Response Team to the scene.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

A police spokesperson said: “Police responded to the report of a fire on Grattan Street, Lurgan around 12.30pm Wednesday 16th October.

“Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended and the fire has been extinguished.

“The female occupant was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

“This is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

It is understood the woman was taken to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.