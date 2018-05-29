Housing Association provides new homes at Carrick Hill Court

South Ulster Housing Association has handed over the keys to new tenants for eleven new homes at Carrick Hill Court, Hill Street, Lurgan.

The homes have been delivered by South Ulster Housing Association with the assistance of grant support from the Department for Communities.

The £1,250,000 scheme, was constructed by Brendan Loughran and Sons Ltd. and comprises of ten two bedroom apartments and one detached bungalow.

South Ulster Housing Association approached Carrick Primary School students to help name the new housing development on Hill Street.

Pupils took up the challenge to find an original name that reflects the area surrounding Hill Street.

The pupils came up with many innovative and creative suggestions.

The winning name, “Carrick Hill Court” was suggested by the Primary 7 pupils from Carrick Primary School referencing the school and the street.

A spokesperson for South Ulster Housing Association said: “We are delighted by the interest the children have shown in our development and very impressed by the standard and range of names suggested.

“Primary 7 pupils have come up with the perfect name for the scheme and we’re delighted to see people getting keys to these lovely new homes.

“The new homes are highly insulated, helping to reduce heating costs and making them efficient to run for the people who will live in them.

“They have been designed to the Lifetime Homes and Secured by Design standards, which ensure added security and flexibility of adaptation if required at a later date.

“At South Ulster Housing Association we believe that everyone should have a good home and we are delighted to see people settling in here at Carrick Hill Court.

“These new homes mean that people from the waiting list have been able to move into warm, easy to run homes. We are very grateful to the local community and to their political representatives who have supported us on this project.

“South Ulster Housing Association continue to seek opportunities to provide good quality housing in the area and are pleased that these new properties have been completed in Lurgan.”