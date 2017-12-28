It’s panto time as Goldilocks and the Three Bears get set to take to the stage

It’s that time again as Portadown Pantomime in association with the Gateway Theatre present their 35th Annual Pantomime Goldiocks and the Three Bears by John Morley.

The show runs from January 11-27 in Portadown Town Hall Theatre. Booking forms can be picked up the local library or town hall or you can ring the Panto Hotline on 028 3835 1313 to leave your details.

Goldilocks is the daughter of a vibrant and often hilariously outrageous circus owner, Sadie Spangle. But the circus is doing badly; they are plagued by a rival troupe run by villainous Benjamin Black. They need a really original animal act. A good fairy disguised as a bareback rider endeavours to save the day when Goldilocks encounters the three Bears and they become circus stars. Black plans to seize the Bears and many adventures ensue.

Local dame Eddie Drury is back to create fun and mayhem in his 19th pantomime and the role of Goldilocks is played by Laura Clayton. While Kyle Emerson promises to be once again in fine voice when he takes on the role of Joey Whizzbang.

Director Marie Tiffney has been working hard with the cast and says this show is the perfect way to get 2018 underway.