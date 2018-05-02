Jamie completes his firefighter training

A young man from Moira has successfully completed the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service trainee firefighter course.

Jamie Dayer was among 27 new trainees who graduated recently following completion of the demanding training programme.

At their graduation ceremony at the Fire & Rescue Service Learning and Development Centre in Belfast, Jamie and his fellow trainee firefighters showcased their skills by performing a number of live fire and rescue demonstrations and drills before receiving their certificates and awards from Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Gary Thompson.

During their intensive training course the 27 new full-time firefighters developed specialist knowledge and a wide range of practical skills in areas such as fire prevention, protection and detection, breathing apparatus, road traffic collision and specialist rescue skills as well as community safety education and engagement.

“These 25 men and two women were selected following a rigorous recruitment campaign which attracted almost 5,000 applicants,” Mr Thompson said.

“I warmly congratulate them on their graduation and wish them a long, happy and rewarding career.”