Police are keen to return a large sum of cash that was found in Dollingstown on Friday evening, May 11, to its rightful owner.

An appeal posted on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page this morning (Saturday) said: “A large sum of money was found in Dollingstown yesterday evening. It was handed in by a member of the public who had been walking near Victor Place.

“If this is your money and you can identify the amount and denominations please contact 101 quoting reference 1331 11/5/2018.”