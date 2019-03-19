Lurgan man runs six Major city Marathons

Dwyer O’Connor has become the first Lurgan man and 49th Irishman to complete the Six Major Marathons.

The challenge involves completing six marathons at top international cities across the globe.

And now, after finishing the London, Berlin, New York, Chicago, Boston and Tokyo marathons, Dwyer has entered the history books.

Though Dwyer, who is a lecturer at the Southern Regional College, started running in his youth, he had taken a 25 year break before starting his marathon bid.

It was after his father, Brendan O’Connor, died in 2007 that Dwyer decided to run again.

He explained: “Before his death my dad spent time in the Southern Area Hospice in Newry.

“The care he received there and the support we got as a family was amazing,” said Dwyer.

“I wanted to raise some money to give something back and decided to try run a marathon as I had done a bit of running in the past.

“So after a 25 year break from running I rejoined the local running club St Peters Athletic Club, after having been a junior member in the early 1980s.

“I started back on the long runs and London 2008 was the first of the majors I completed.

“After the London Marathon, I ran the Berlin marathon, followed by New York and Chicago. I completed Boston 2018.

“I decided to aim for Abbott Six World Majors by completing the Tokyo Marathon this year.

“I was delighted to complete the Tokyo marathon in 4.27 hours and also obtain the World Major Marathons medal,” said Dwyer who joins the 49 Irishman on the Roll of Honour.

He is one of only 3000 people world wide to have completed the Majors

“In the process I have raised £28,000 for Southern Area Hospice.

Dwyer said: “I want to give a big thanks to all my family, friends, and St Peter’s AC Lurgan for all their help in achieving this honour.