Man rescued from Lough Neagh island after suffering injuries in a fall

A man has been rescued from an island in Lough Neagh after he suffered injuries in a fall.

Lough Neagh Rescue helped bring the man to safety after an emergency call.

The life-saving service, which operates voluntarily from Kinnego Marina, Ardboe and Antrim, was tasked by the GCOC Belfast Coastguard to Coney Island.

Writing on Facebook last night, Lough Neagh Rescue said the callout happened at around 4.21pm on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for Lough Neagh Rescue said it was tasked by the CGOC Belfast Coastguard to Coney Island where a male had sustained injuries after a fall.

The spokesperson said the rescue boat sailed to Maghery to collect two awaiting Northern Ireland Ambulance Service crew and then onto Coney Island.

"Once on scene working along side NIAS crew we where able to get the casualty treated for pain, then stabilised and onto a stretcher where he was made ready for transport by boat back to mainland.

"Once back in Maghery the casualty was then transferred from our boat into an awaiting ambulance," said the spokesperson.

The lifeboat returned to base at 8pm.