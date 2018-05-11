McAlinden concerned over ‘drugs den’ find

Concerns have been expressed following the discovery of what was described as a ‘drug den’ in a remote area along the Ballynamoney Lane just off the Portadown Road in Lurgan.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said: “It has recently been brought to my attention that there was a large quantity of drugs paraphernalia in a remote area along the Ballynamoney Lane in Lurgan.

“Colleagues and I have visited the area in question and we were shocked by what was discovered.

“It is unsure who is using this wooded area as a den but it has been suggested to us that this could be one of the areas used by teenagers who are dispersed from the close-by subway underpass on the Portadown Rd.

“We have passed this information to the PSNI team in Lurgan for investigation and asked for regular patrols to be carried out at this location”.

Cllr Mc Alinden added: “I will be ensuring that this area is properly secured and cleaned up.

“This is a very remote place and isn’t safe for anyone during the day never mind in the darkness at night.”

If anyone notices any suspicious activity in this area, please contact PSNI on 101.