Murdered PSNI officer’s wife ‘shocked’ at his name on republican bonfire

The wife of a PSNI officer who was murdered in Craigavon, said she is ‘shocked and disappointed’ that his name appeared on a republican bonfire.

The names of PSNI officer Stephen Carroll, murdered in Craigavon, and prison officer David Black, murdered near Lurgan, appeared on the bonfire.

Kate Carroll, wife of PSNI Constable Stephen Carroll who was murder by dissident republicans, pictured at her home in Banbridge. Constable Carroll was shot dead in Craigavon on 9 March while attending a call out. Mrs Carroll holds a picture of her dead husband.

Kate Carroll, widow of Officer Carroll, told the BBC: “I am absolutely shocked and disappointed that in Derry/Londonderry, a city that hosted the City of Culture so eloquently could allow their people to take such a backward step into the past.

“I try not to let it upset me anymore because it is a lost emotion and there are always going to be people in this country who still believe in the ‘cause’ and the ‘divide and conquer’ mindset. As I say I try not to get stuck in a futile past. Most people in this country would prefer to live and let live and move on from the past.”