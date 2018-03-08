New cafe with incredible food by ‘incredABLE’ people

A new cafe offering incredible food served by ‘IncredABLE’ people has just opened in Lurgan.

Café incredABLE, situated at the Jethro Centre, celebrated its official launch just last week and is already proving to be an incredible success.

Patrons of the new cafe won’t just be getting coffee and breakfast or lunch, they’ll be supporting a new social enterprise which facilitates training, employment, and meaningful daytime activity for individuals with a learning or an intellectual disability and/or autism.

The café is run by local charity incredABLE (formerly Enable), as part of their new initiative to create more meaningful daytime opportunities for young adults in the Southern Health and Social Care Trust area.

It is the sister social enterprise of OneEighty based in Mandeville Street, Portadown, which also offers training and the opportunity to earn a Level 1 certificate in Hospitality.

Nicola Brenchley, Project Worker, incredABLE Enterprises said: “The cafe provides the young people with an opportunity and a space to be creative and learn new skills in a safe, structured environment, and to have fun doing it.”

“It allows me to do something different, and it means I can help out the café staff, as cooking is something I do like. Generally, the feeling of satisfying other people’s hunger is a good feeling,” said Christopher Conn, aged 21, a participant, incredABLE enterprises

“It means I can talk more with new people and some familiar faces as well, and I enjoy it,” he added.

Café incredABLE is open Tuesday-Saturday from 9am-4pm serving breakfast, lunch, teas/coffees/hot chocolate, a range of traybakes, fresh scones made daily, sandwiches and more.

It also offers conference and event catering within the Jethro Centre.

The launch was attended by Gareth Wilson, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Dolores Kelly Upper Bann MLA along with staff and board members from incredABLE and Shankill Parish Caring Association (Jethro Centre).

To find out more about the work of Cafe incredABLE or request an incredABLE pack with a full listing of all projects and services please email info@incredable.org.uk or telephone 02838 827 111

IncredABLE is a voluntary organisation creating meaningful social, recreational, and educational opportunities for people with a learning/intellectual disability and/or autism.