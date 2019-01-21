New jobs for aerospace firm

The sky’s the limit for two Dollingstown brothers as their aerospace business is taking off - and doubling its workforce

Boyce Precision Engineering this week officially opened its new manufacturing facility and announced plans to almost double its workforce as part of a £6.9m investment.

The company has built a new facility at Charlestown Road Industrial Estate, Portadown, on a site purchased from Invest Northern Ireland. The investment is part of a five year project to increase its workforce, manufacturing capabilities, and grow international sales.

Boyce Precision Engineering specialises in producing machined precision component parts for the aerospace interiors and pharmaceutical sectors. This includes manufacturing, machine prototyping, and tool and mould production.

It is run by brothers George and Brian Boyce, from the well known and respected family in Dollingstown near Lurgan.

Speaking at the official opening of its new factory at Charleston Road Industrial Estate, Portadown, Brian Boyce, Joint Managing Director said: “This is an exciting time for us at Boyce Precision Engineering as we begin the next stage of our journey. This major investment will help us to meet our strategic growth plans and boost sales in external markets, particularly in the aerospace and pharmaceutical sectors.

“Invest NI’s support towards expanding our premises and acquiring specialist machinery has been key to increasing our production capability and capacity, taking the business to a whole new level.”

Invest NI offered Boyce Precision Engineering over £600,000 towards the construction of its new 18,000 sq ft factory, purchase of machinery, job creation and staff training.

The 27 new manufacturing jobs to be recruited by 2022 will generate over £800,000 in additional annual salaries for the local economy.

Welcoming the news, Alastair Hamilton, CEO, Invest NI added: “This major investment by Boyce Precision Engineering is a positive endorsement of the strength of Northern Ireland’s manufacturing capabilities.

“This factory opening marks an exciting new chapter for the company. This new facility and the creation of 27 new high value skilled jobs is encouraging news for the Portadown area.

“Our support towards this project will ensure that the company has the additional resources it needs to expand and capitalise on its growing reputation as a high quality manufacturer and supplier of machined component parts.”

Charlestown Road is an Invest NI owned industrial estate with sites available for businesses to purchase in support of their growth or investment plans.