‘Our beautiful little boy had so much love and passion for life’ - Harry Magee’s heartbroken mum

The child, who was only two years and ten months old, died after a collision at his home on the Boghead Bridge Road, Aghalee on Tuesday afternoon.

The son of Patrick and Leanne and brother of Cameron and Charlie, there will be a Mass of the Angels for little Harry on Saturday.

His mum Leanne shared how she and her family are ‘completely heartbroken’ after her little boy’s death.

Church Steeple and Cross

She described Harry as ‘our beautiful little boy, who had so much love and passion for life’.

“I honestly can not believe this is happening.”

Leanne, who has an online book subscription business, BookandPamper.co.uk, was writing to her customers on Facebook.

On Tuesday she said: “My little boy Harry sadly passed away today in a car accident, we as a family are completely heart broken and I will reply to emails and messages as soon as I can.

“Book boxes will be posted as usual. But right now we as a family need to grieve over our beautifully little boy, who had so much love and passion for life.

“I honestly can not believe this is happening.

“We will not be using social media for a little while. Leanne xo”

Harry’s funeral wil be on Saturday at 10.00am from his parent’s home to St Joseph’s Church Glenavy of 11.00am Mass of the Angels.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly, who lives nearby, said: “It is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

-

-

Toddler, who died in tragic incident, is named locally Read full story here

--

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.