Amazing £250k Tannaghmore Gardens play park officially opened

An amazing £250k play park, which is fully wheelchair friendly, has officially opened at Tannaghmore Gardens near Lurgan.

Some of the state-of-the-art facilities include a wheelchair accessible in-ground tampoline and an eight-person group see-saw.

Owned by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Lord Mayor Mealla Campbell attended the event as did several local councillors.

The play park is set in the grounds of the beautiful Tannaghmore Gardens and Rare Breed Animal Farm.

It has been closed for several months as work got underway but is now open to the general public.

This facility will have the largest investment in fixed play so far in ABC Council.

It is tailored for specific age groups with areas for young children and toddlers, as well as more challenging play equipment, such as a zip line, for older children and teenagers.

The inclusive play area has been designed for children of all needs, with sensory play panels and a wheelchair accessible in-ground trampoline.

It also has a Playdale Everest play tower for over fives, a hip-hop aerial rotating spring see saw, an adventure trail and balance beam.

The new play area will also boast a Burma Bridge, a cross rope walk and scramble net and logs climber.

There will also be a sand crane and bridge, a sand conveyor belt and transporter and a sand wheel mould.

For the over nines there is a timber 30m-cable runway with starting ramp.

Adults, meanwhile, can enjoy making use of the easy access picnic table with barbecue facilities and sun seats.

