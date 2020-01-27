Book of condolences in memory of Seamus Mallon opens today

A Book of Condolences in memory of former Deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon opened today.

Mr Mallon, who was also deputy leader of the SDLP during some of the most challenging years of 'The Troubles', died on Friday after a short illness aged 83.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Councillor Mealla Campbell has opened a Book of Condolence today (Monday) at the Palace in Armagh and will also be opened by close of business on Monday in Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre and Banbridge Civic Building.

Lord Mayor Campbell said: "Seamus Mallon served this community for over three decades as Councillor, MP, MLA and as Deputy First Minister. He served everyone with distinction but without favour. He inspired many of us to get involved in public life and set the bar very high for the standards he expected. He was respected right across this community and indeed the globe for his work for peace on this island.

"‘Whilst Seamus went on to hold many offices during a very successful political career his first role was as a Councillor on Armagh District Council. It is only fitting therefore that we open a book of condolence to allow members of the public to pay tribute to one of our most dedicated public servants.’

"‘On behalf of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and the communities we all represent I extend my heartfelt sympathies to his daughter Orla, son-in-law Mark, Granddaughter Lara and the entire family circle on the loss of a wonderful family, a great public servant and proud local man. May his gentle soul rest in peace."