Cookie scoops Resident of the Year award

Entertainer and popular Portadown care home resident Ronald ‘Cookie’ Cooke has been honoured with a top award.

At 77-years-old, Cookie has been a great tonic for his fellow residents at Sandringham Nursing Home on the Gilford Rd.

Tracey Palmer & Deidre Acheson collect an award on behalf of Sandringham Nursing Home resident Cookie

Cookie was nominated by staff for his energy, enthusiasm and engagement in the activity sessions. Without realising it, Cookie is part of the welcome team, showing potential new residents and their families around the facilities and telling them of the activities that he likes to take part in.

Cookie was employed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council for 28 years working in a landscaping and gardening role. Activities Therapist Helen Gracey said: “Cookie has done a marvellous job with our window box project taking great pride in maintaining them.”

He was unable to go to the ceremony in Birmingham on June 19 but enjoyed watching it from his arm chair via live stream. The 300 strong gathering gave Cookie a wave and the place erupted with applause when Cookie’s name was announced as the UK Winner for Resident/Relative contribution of the year. After , Cookie casually said, “well that’s that - and now it’s time for bed”.

Sandringham’s Catering Manager Heather Trouton was Specialist Services Champion. Helen Gracey says that she was particularly delighted when her co-worker Mr Sam Bright received his award in the category of Activities Lead Champion.

Sam Bright with Charlotte Oppong-Agyare, Director of Sales and Marketing

She said: “There was a rapturous applause was given by all in the room for Sam. This award could not have been given to a more deserving winner, who goes over and beyond to make Sandringham a loving and caring environment where every single resident is cared for and valued. There is much rejoicing at the Gilford Road Care Home for our two winners Cookie and Sam. In true Sandringham style a party is currently being organised to celebrate the success!”