Dunkers raise cash for Lough Neagh Rescue

As a tribute to their hard work, the Dunkers wanted to raise funds for the charity and carried out a fundraiser over the months of April and May.

For every £10 donated there was an entry into a raffle.

The prizes included an overnight stay in the new glamping pods in Kinnego Marina, Cosimac dryrobes and Lough Neagh Monster Dunker goodies.

Members of Lough Neagh Dunkers hand over a cheque to Lough Neagh Rescue after raising £2597.

Also up for raffle was a free entry into the Battle of Carlingford Open Water event.

The much sought-after Infinity Channel Swimming towel robes were also part of the prizes as was a boat tour of Lough Neagh and lots more.

Chris Judge of the Lough Neagh Monster Dunkers said: “We raised £2,597 after Go Fund took a percentage out.

“We also presented Lough Neagh Rescue with a hand- painted painting of their famous boat ‘Bungy’ for their new station at Kinnego Marina.”

This painting was created by local artist Colum King.

Chris added: “We would like to thank our sponsors, Infinity Channel Swimming and everyone who donated a prize. Also everyone who entered and we hope all the lucky winners enjoy their prizes.”

