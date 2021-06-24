Dunkers raise cash for Lough Neagh Rescue
The Lough Neagh Monster Dunkers are regulars at Oxford Island and appreciate the hard work of emergency services such as Lough Neagh Rescue.
As a tribute to their hard work, the Dunkers wanted to raise funds for the charity and carried out a fundraiser over the months of April and May.
For every £10 donated there was an entry into a raffle.
The prizes included an overnight stay in the new glamping pods in Kinnego Marina, Cosimac dryrobes and Lough Neagh Monster Dunker goodies.
Also up for raffle was a free entry into the Battle of Carlingford Open Water event.
The much sought-after Infinity Channel Swimming towel robes were also part of the prizes as was a boat tour of Lough Neagh and lots more.
Chris Judge of the Lough Neagh Monster Dunkers said: “We raised £2,597 after Go Fund took a percentage out.
“We also presented Lough Neagh Rescue with a hand- painted painting of their famous boat ‘Bungy’ for their new station at Kinnego Marina.”
This painting was created by local artist Colum King.
Chris added: “We would like to thank our sponsors, Infinity Channel Swimming and everyone who donated a prize. Also everyone who entered and we hope all the lucky winners enjoy their prizes.”
-
-
Man stabbed in back as he sat outside NI cafe Read full story here-
-
Editor’s Message:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.