A native of Lurgan, Colm played for Clan na Gael as well as the county team.

He played in the legendary 1977 All Ireland Final against Dublin.

GAA pundit Eugene Creaney said: “The former county midfielder who was centre field with Joe Kernan in the 1977 All Ireland final, had a huge collection of awards with the Clan’s including three Ulster Club championship medals.

“It is understood that Colm won 11 Armagh club titles with the blues (Clan NaGael).

“The Lurgan man spent the later years of his life living in Armagh City.”

