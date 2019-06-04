Legendary bicycle builder Tommy Donaldson remembered at exhibition

Local collector Fionntan McDonald is holding an exhibition celebrating the work and achievements of Lurgan man and renowned bicycle builder Tommy Donaldson.

Over the years Lurgan has produced many fine cyclists but it was a bicycle builder that put Lurgan on the map.

From a young age Tommy Donaldson had shown a keen interest in repairing and building bicycles. As the years progressed and played out it led to Tommy becoming a name that is still renowned in the cycling community today. Tommy crafted some of the finest racing and touring frames in the country. In his premises at 92 Union Street, Lurgan.

Sadly Tommy passed away in the 1990s and we should all take great pride in his achievements. He was a true master of his art and someone who is still sadly missed by many today.

The exhibition, will include examples of Tommy’s bicycles, artefacts from his Union street shop and some photographs of the man himself.

It will be held in Brownlow house from now until June 15, entry free of charge.