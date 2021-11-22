The project aims to look at ‘opportunities’ which will maintain the golf and ski complex and also new proposals which ‘will benefit and improve the health and wellbeing of the local community’.

The Council says ‘all options’ will considered including ABC Council’s ‘ambitions to create a high quality visitor and leisure destination’.

A spokesperson said: “Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has commenced a major regeneration project for Silverwood Golf and Leisure Complex, in Lurgan, as part of an initial consultation in relation to leisure and recreational investment in the area.

Aerial shot of Silverwood Golf Club on the outskirts of Lurgan, Co Armagh.

“The project aims to explore opportunities that will ensure access to high quality and publicly accessible recreational facilities at the site are maintained, and that any new proposals will benefit and improve the health and wellbeing of the local community.

As part of this project an initial Expression Of Interest (EOI) process has commenced, and provides an exciting opportunity for Silverwood, one that the Council hopes will attract inward investment and potential new developments for the area. All options will be considered by the Council with a view to providing sustainable Leisure and Recreational services and facilities to benefit the local community, staff and wider region into the future.

Speaking about the potential regeneration plans the Lord Major of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “The Silverwood area is well known for its outdoor leisure uses, with a long history of golfing, a ski centre and ancillary uses that the Council wishes to protect, support and sustain into the future.

“Enabling this to happen will require the Council to undertake a major regeneration project at Silver Wood Golf and Leisure Complex, as part of a consultation in relation to leisure and recreational investment in the area.

“In addition to the current service and facilities provision, there is the potential, subject to sensitive reconfiguring of the site, to incorporate new uses that complement those currently in place, and contribute to the Councils ambitions to create a high quality visitor and leisure destination based on the site and its surrounding assets”.

EOI’s are sought for the potential use(s)/development of the site, to assist with the Council’s consideration of the options available and preparation of a forthcoming procurement exercise.

If you would like further information or to discuss the EOI please contact Council at [email protected] or the agent Lambert Smith Hampton on 028 9032 7954.

