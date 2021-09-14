Jonathan Buckley, who is also Chairman of the Infrastructure Committee said the extension to the grace period would allow pet travel to England, Scotland and Wales without pet passports, vaccines and health certificates.

“In recent months I have spoken to many concerned pet owners.

“For some this may be a minor issue, but I have spoken to devoted pet owners and those competing in national competitions and shows who consider this a massive disruption. I am even aware of instances in which people with sight loss have been separated from their guide dogs.

“I am pleased the UK government announced a unilateral extension, indefinitely, of the grace period which will allow pets to travel to England, Scotland and Wales without such requirements.”

