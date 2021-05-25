Popular Co Armagh teacher, Jim Barriskill, dies aged 97.

Jim Barriskill.

James Francis (Jim) Barriskill, who was aged 97, had been the first principal of Millington Primary School in Portadown.

He also taught at Thomas Street, Church Street and Clounagh primary schools.

Jim had a huge interest in sport particularly hockey and cricket and was involved with Portadown Hockey Club.

Mr Barriskill, Minorca House, Whitesides Hill, Ballyworken passed away peacefully in Craigavon Area Hospital 17th May 2021.

He was the beloved husband of the late Betty and he is survived by his loving sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and remembered by the many students he taught.

