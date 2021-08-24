Lee Trimble.

Mr Trimble from Portadown’s Derryclone Gardens died suddenly at his home on Saturday, aged just 37 years old.

The community has been shocked and saddened at his death with tributes flooding social media for the popular young man.

A father of one, Leah, Lee was a doting father and a caring and loving son and brother.

His brother Jason, who was in Greece when he got word Lee had died, said: “Lee was kind, quiet and thoughtful. Dedicated to his family beyond words. Dedicated to his friends and it has been an honour and a blessing to see what he meant to so, so many people.”

The son of George and Sandra Trimble, Lee was a former pupil of Millington Primary School, Clounagh Junior High School and Craigavon Senior High School.

He worked in his father’s business for many years as a road contractor after a initially working in Moy Park and Golden Cow.

A passionate fan of football and rugby, Lee had been talented at soccer, taking after his grandfather Tommy Johnston who played for Portadown FC and Northern Ireland.

Jason recalls counting 1,000 keepy uppies in a row when Lee was at his peak. He was also a massive Rangers fan.

Lee was always dapper, dressed immaculately with a flat peaked cap and braces. He had his own unique style. He was also a tattoo fanatic with art ink covering his body from head to toe.

His brother Jason has been overwhelmed with the response from his many friends who have visited the family since his death.

“There has been so many people. They have been dumbfounded, shocked and torn up by what happened. So many of his friends are just devasted.”

To them he said: “The affection and love that he has been shown in your words and thoughts have meant so much at this time.

“Together through the sharing of joy, and the stories of times in his life, memories that will always remain, together may it lessen the pain that so many are feeling.”

Jason recalls how Lee always had a smile on this face and was always helpful, thinking of others, considerate and never putting himself first.

He recalls how Lee watered his plants twice a day when Jason and his family took a holiday to Donegal recently and how he was always helping neighbours with their gardens.

“I could tell that Lee loved being a workman, from he was a toddler with a hammer and receiving a toy tool bench and worktools at Christmas. He was always infatuated with working and idolizing Dad.

“He was a great guy. He would have done anything for us, for anyone at the drop of a hat.

“He enjoyed a few drinks and, though normally quiet, he would talk and talk, joking and messing about.”

Jason added: “He loved his daugther Leah more than words can describe. Always remember the good times, always know that he will be loved and remembered. The pain may lessen, but we will always be there.

“To our parents, Geordie and Sandra, he was the best child imaginable; much better than me. I know it has been a shock and the pain is unbearable but the love we have for Lee, and the memories we all shared have been a poignant tribute and a glorious reminder of the amazing son you brought into the world.”

On Facebook Portadown Loyal Rangers Supporters Club said: “All of the members of the Portadown Loyal RSC are saddened to hear of the passing of Lee Trimble (Tring).

“A popular guy around the club and a joy to be around.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Rectory Rangers said: “Another sad day around our club as we learned of the sad passing of Lee (Tring) Trimble

“Everyone at Rectory Rangers would like to pass on their sincere condolences to long time supporters and regulars of our club Geordie and Sandra Trimble

“Another legend of the estate gone too soon

“We would like to add if anyone out there needs to talk or is struggling please please reach out and talk to someone,you do not have to deal with your issues by yourself. There is always a member of our club available if you need a chat.”

Lee’s funeral is taking place tomorrow (Wednesday August 25), leaving his home at 1pm for a service at 1.30pm in St Columba’s Parish Church followed by interment in Kernan Cemetery.

House Private no flowers by request. Donations if desired by card via www.josephpootsfuneraldirectors.com or by cheque/postal order made payable to Air Ambulance N.I c/o Joseph Poots & Son 42/44 Bridge St, Portadown BT63 5AE

Editor’s Message:

