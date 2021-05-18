Portadown people’s generosity applauded by Christian Aid

Portadown people have always been generous to the world’s needy - and this year is no exception.

The local Christian Aid group held a street collection rather than door-to-door due to Covid regulations and it was met with widespread support.

“We are very grateful for all the support we got,” said organiser Mrs Moyra Stirling. ”Envelopes distributed can be returned to any of the churches or left at Winnie’s in Woodhouse St. The area’s total will be known later.”

