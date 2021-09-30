Mackle Petfoods, based in Co Armagh, unveiled its Lifestyle dog food range in both wet and dry food.

A spokesperson for the firm said it has up to 50% meat content and includes extensive grain free options. It even comes in a variety of flavours such as salmon and trout with asparagus and turkey with sweet potato and cranberry.

Alongside the launch, every Jollyes store will also have its own ‘pooch paunch patrol’ – trained advisers who can provide nutritional advice on the best diet for their dogs and tips to keep doggy weight at healthy levels.

Colin Ferguson, Sales & Business Development Management, Mackles Petfoods which is based in Annaghmore, Co Armagh.

Every store also has dog-friendly scales so pets can be weighed accurately and consistently.

Lifestage has been developed by Jollyes and Mackle Petfoods to offer a ‘home cooked’ experience. All are vet approved and have gone through extensive taste testing to satisfy the discerning canine palate and to nurture health and well-being.

Colin Ferguson Sales Manager for Mackle Petfoods said: “We have enjoyed a working relationship with Jollyes for many years, and Mackle Petfoods were delighted to work with them on the development and relaunch of their Lifestyle range.”

Jollyes’ commercial director Chris Burns said: “Dogs have become more than just pets, they’re part of the family. Pet parents know how important a well-balanced diet is for-people and they are increasingly aware of the part it plays in their dog’s health and well-being.

“As dog lovers ourselves, we’ve worked closely with our suppliers to develop an extensive menu of tasty and nutritious home cooked-style food, with grain-free options to avoid intolerances.”

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.