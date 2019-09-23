Recruitment drive for local On-Call firefighters

Portadown and Lurgan Fire Stations are recruiting on-call firefighters - just weeks after plans to reduce full time staff were revealed.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said it was recruiting on-call firefighters locally to respond to emergency incidents, including fires, road traffic collisions and other specialist service calls.

Portadown Train Station Photo courtesy of Google

They also play a crucial role in providing safety advice and assistance in their local community.

NIFRS is recruiting people who can respond to Armagh, Lurgan and Portadown Fire Stations within 5 minutes of being alerted by pager

Brian Stanfield, Group Commander, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service explains: “NIFRS could simply not operate without our On-Call Firefighters as they provide emergency fire and rescue services to their local communities 24/7.

“Local employers have an equally important role to play in the success of the On-Call Firefighter system by allowing their employees to become On-Call Firefighters. On-Call Firefighters are paid a retaining fee, emergency call-out payments and a payment to attend a weekly drill night, which is 2 hours per week in the evening. Our On-Call Firefighters are trained to the highest standards and take part in 12 days training each year to ensure we have the most highly skilled Firefighters to help protect our local communities.”

NIFRS is currently under represented by females and applications from this group are particularly welcome. Appointment will be made solely on merit. The closing date for applications is Friday 11 October.

Recruitment Information Nights will be in Portadown Fire Station on Thursday October 3 and 10 at 7.30pm and at Lurgan Fire Station on Tuesday October 1 and 8 at 7pm.