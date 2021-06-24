Tayto ‘sorry’ over parking issues

Tandragee resident Paul Bowbanks accused Tayto staff of ‘giving little thought’ about how their parking affects home owners and businesses.

He claimed there appears to be increasing numbers of Tayto employees ‘abandoning their vehicles’ outside residents’ homes and retail outlets in The Square.

“There is little thought to how this affects the livelihood of local workers and daily mobility of residents. To add insult to injury when the Covid crisis lifts, buses delivering visitors to Tayto Castle will probably carry on their tradition of parking for hours in the limited space available in the town’s main street,” said the irate resident.

A spokesperson for Tayto said: "We are very sorry to hear about concerns regarding parking at our home in Tandragee, where the local community that we're part of is very important to us." Photo courtesy of Google.

“It’s unfair. I believe that all other visitor attractions within the council area have to provide parking facilities as a matter of course so why not Tayto?

“Five of the houses in The Square are home to disabled residents,” said Mr Bowbanks adding that some cars park directly outside these homes.

“Yes they have the legal right to park where they wish, but one law does not fit all.

“Retailers are reporting that customers are finding it difficult to visit their premises and deliveries are being affected.”

Mr Bowbank also complained that some staff from Tayto have an ‘inconsiderate attitude’ “The council spends a lot of time, money and effort ensuring customers can get access to retail outlets in the larger towns and city within the council area.

“It’s time they gave a little thought and effort to the rest of the community.”

He queried why Tayto don’t make use of their derelict ground 75 metres away. “It has been a town eyesore for the last 20 years,” concluded Mr Bowbanks.

A spokesperson for Tayto said: “We are very sorry to hear about concerns regarding parking at our home in Tandragee, where the local community that we’re part of is very important to us.

“We endeavour to work with local residents and businesses to mitigate any issues like this and will remind our team and visitors accordingly to be considerate when parking their vehicles.

“Staff and visitor parking is available on site, which we encourage the use of to anyone arriving or working at Tayto Castle.”

-

-

Could retail giant Amazon be moving to Co Armagh? Read full story

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.