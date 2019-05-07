Tribute paid to Jackie Taylor

Tribute has been paid to County Armagh man Jackie Taylor who passed away suddenly at his home on Monday,

Jackie, who had been living at Russell Drive, Lurgan but was more familiar to most as hailing from the nearby village of Dollingstown, was described as a fun loving bubbly character with many tributes paid on social media.

He had recently celebrated his 50th birthday - on St Patrick’s Day - and had been battling illness for some time.

His sister Julie Watson said: “Jackie was a lively, bubbly character who was always up for fun, we loved him to bits.”

Funeral details have not yet been released.

Jackie was a former pupil of Lurgan College and old classmates also paid tribute.

One said: “Jackie was an absolute character, always full of fun. He will be sadly missed.”